Road condition
09:31, 5 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 5, as of 08:42, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is closed.
Snowstorm is reported in Gegharkunik province, Sotk-Karvachar highway.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.
The ministry urges drivers to use snow tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
