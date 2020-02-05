Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 5, as of 08:42, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is closed.

Snowstorm is reported in Gegharkunik province, Sotk-Karvachar highway.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

The ministry urges drivers to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




