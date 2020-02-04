Arakel Movsisyan’s (aka Shmays) son remanded over soldier’s death

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Detention has been chosen as a preventive measure for Davit Movsisyan who is indicted for the death of serviceman (conscript) Vahram Avagyan, ARMENPRESS reports head of the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Davit Movsisyan is the son of former MP Arakel Movsisyan, known as Shmays.

Davit Movsisyan is charged under Article 359 (3) of the Criminal Code of Armenia, that is, breaching the rules of conduct of servicemen in the absence of subordinate relations between them, which negligently caused grave consequences.

The incident took place on January 30. Davit Movsisyan was the co-serviceman of the killed soldier.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan