PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter to Chinese President and PM over coronavirus outbreak

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan send a condolence letter to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang on the occasion of the outbreak of coronavirus.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime MIniste rof Armenia, the letter addressed to the President of China reads as follows,

“At this difficult moment for China, please, accept the sincere condolences and solidarity on behalf of the Armenian people and personally me addressed to you and the friendly people of China on the occasion of the outbreak of coronavirus, which has already claimed hundreds of lives.

During its centuries-old history China has withstood numerous challenges and always overcome them with honor. We are confident that this time again, under your prudent and provident leadership, Chine will be able to overcome the severe consequences of this disaster, restoring the peaceful and secure atmosphere of the country.

I wish you endless patience and resolve, and spiritual strength o the friendly Chinese people”.

The letter addressed to the Chinese Prime Minister runs as follows,

“On behalf of the Armenian people and personally me I offer deep condolences and solidarity with you and the friendly Chinese people on the occasion of the death of some hundreds of people as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus. I am confident that the measures taken by the Government of China under your leadership will lead to the victory over the severe consequences of this disaster, restoring the normal operation of the country.

I wish you strength and confidence, and patience and spiritual strength to the friendly Chinese people”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan