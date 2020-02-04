Court adjourns hearing motion of Kocharyan’s lawyers

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The lawyers of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyans filed a motion to the court to suspend the case on the alleged overthrow of the constitutional order. ARMENPRESS reports the examination of the motion was postponed because of the end of the working day.

The other participants f the trial will give speeches at the next hearing.

Aram Orbelyan, one of Kocharyan’s lawyers, citing the Constitution, emphasized that in March 2008 Robert Kocharyan acted exclusively in the limits of the powers of the President. According to Orbelyan, Robert Kocharyan’s right to immunity and presumption of innocence have been and continue to be violated. Concluding his speech, Aram Orbelyan asked the court to suspend the criminal persecution of Robert Kocharyan.

Erik Grigoryan, lawyer of former Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan, also filed a motion to drop the charges from his defendant.

Criminal charges are pressed against former President Robert Kocharian, former Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, former Secretary General of the CSTO Yuri Khachaturov, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan over the March 1 case.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan