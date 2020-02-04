I have 3 legal weapons, no need for illegal ones - Ex-FFA head leaves police station

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan has left the police station. ARMENPRESS reports Hayrapetyan told the reporters that no illegal weapon was found during the searches.

“I have 3 legal weapons. One who has 3 legal weapons never keeps illegal weapons”, Hayrapetyan said.

Earlier today Hayrapetyan was detained on suspicions of illegal acquisition, possession and carry of weapons and ammunition.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan