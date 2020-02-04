Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-02-20

YEREVAN, 4 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 February, USD exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 478.80 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.92 drams to 529.31 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.08 drams to 7.57 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.89 drams to 623.11 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 148.02 drams to 24241.35 drams. Silver price is down by 1.80 drams to 273.55 drams. Platinum price is up by 106.22 drams to 14870.39 drams.