Asian Stocks - 04-02-20

TOKYO, 4 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 4 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.49% to 23084.59 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.69% to 1684.24 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.34% to 2783.29 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.21% to 26675.98 points.




