Session of the Council of the National Assembly postponed until February 5

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Council of the National Assembly of Armenia has been postponed. ARMENPRESS reports Vice President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan told the reporters that it will take place tomorrow, February 5.

The option in the form of a bill of “My step” bloc for resolving the crisis surrounding the Constitutional Court of Armenia was planned to be discussed during the session, but Alen Simonyan informed that “My step” faction asked for an extra day for once again examining the bill.

On February 3 the head of “My step” bloc’s parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts had informed that they have an option for overcoming the crisis over the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

“The authorities spared no efforts during this period not to allow any aggravation of situation over the Constitutional Court. This was done strictly respecting the Constitution, which is also reflected in the records of the PACE co-rapporteurs. The Constitutional Court suffers a deep deficit of legitimacy and our citizens demand to restore it”, she said on February 3, adding that “My step” bloc plans to convene an extraordinary session the agenda of which will be confirmed during the session of the Council of the National Assembly.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan