President Sarkissian, PM Pashinyan hold meeting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today held a working meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Presidential residence, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian and PM Pashinyan attached importance to these traditional, regular meetings and discussed issues relating to the current agenda of the country.

“Mr. Prime Minister, I am happy to host you today. This, seems, is our tradition to meet regularly to discuss all events taking place inside and outside the country, and also to share the visits, meetings, achievements and difficulties of both the government and the presidential institute. Therefore, I again welcome you at the Presidential Palace”, the President said.

“Thank you Mr. President, I am happy to see you. This is in fact our first meeting this year, and I am happy to record that 2019 was a successful year for Armenia. The economic activity indicators of 2019 were released, and I can state that we had the maximum number of the economic activity index in 2019 since the launch of economic calculations with that method: it launched in 2011. In 2019 we have recorded the transitional government stage after the Revolution, and our discussions have always focused on the fact that we should attach more and more importance to the topic of institutional reforms and introduce the strategic governance logic in our country.

I think that in 2020 we are entering into a similar stage, the institutional development, the introduction of counterbalance and mutual restraint system has always been under our spotlight and now as well. We know that you have also reacted to the current situation around the Constitutional Court, if it can be said as crisis, and today I hope we will discuss also this issue.

Of course, I definitely share your vision that we should approach to this issue from the logic of country’s institutional development, national and state interests, from the logic of having an accurate and working system of counterbalance and mutual restraint because only in this case we will have an irreversible democracy, irreversible rule of law with its consequences, and of course, an irreversible Constitutional reality which has always been under our spotlight and focus of our discussions. Therefore, I am very happy for this meeting”, PM Pashinyan said.



In his turn President Armen Sarkissian said he is ready for the discussion. He said it’s also necessary to discuss the future programs and the investment projects.

