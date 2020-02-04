Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

Ex-FFA head detained on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons – police say

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan has been detained on suspicions of illegal acquisition, possession and carry of weapons and ammunition, police told ARMENPRESS shortly after Hayrapetyan’s lawyer said his client was detained.

