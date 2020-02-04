Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

Ex-FFA head Ruben Hayrapetyan detained – lawyer

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan has been detained, his lawyer said on social media.

Hayrapetyan’s lawyer Amram Makinyan said masked officers detained his client without “proper grounds”.

The lawyer said he is heading to the police headquarters.

Police haven’t officially commented on the matter yet.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




