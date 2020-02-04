“Get well, grow up and become president” – Sarkissian hosts very special 10 y.o. on World Cancer Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. As February 4 is marked as World Cancer Day, President Armen Sarkissian hosted a very special guest at his official residence in Yerevan – a 10 year old boy who is battling cancer.

Accompanied by his parents, Romik Arshakyan from the town of Aparan told the president about himself, his friends, his school, and said that he will turn 11 in March.

Sarkissian, a cancer survivor himself, asked the boy’s parents about the treatment process and noted that it is very important to have faith and never feel down.

The president told 10 year old Romik that he himself has passed that difficult path, and encouraged the boy to keep it up.

“You aren’t the only one in the world, you must hang in there, be strong. In the future, perhaps twenty years later, God knows maybe you will become president. You wanna be president or you wanna play football?” the president asked the boy.

There were no doubts in Romik’s mind – “I wanna be president!” he said.

“Deal, you get well and become president. It’s gonna be difficult, unpleasant, but it will go away. Be strong. Look, your mom and dad are strong, be a strong boy. What do you like to do? What else would you wanna become besides of being president?” the president continued.

The boy told Sarkissian he would want to become a rescuer, like his father.

The boy’s doctor, who was accompanying the family on the trip to the presidency, said the illness is currently in remission.

“You get well, then you come and visit me every year, I will teach you how to become president when you grow up”, the president said.

“You yourself are your first doctor, as much as your parents and doctors make all efforts and measures, because first of all it is you who shouldn’t stop believing that you will overcome this, because life is beautiful, it is beautiful first of all because of children like you,” Sarkissian said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan