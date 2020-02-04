Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. First case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Belgium after one of the nine Belgians repatriated from China, the Belgian health agency said.

That Belgian person has tested positive for the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

The agency said all nine had undergone a series of tests in a military hospital in the capital Brussels. Eight of them tested negative.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration