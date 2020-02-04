Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

46 airlines suspend China flights

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. 46 airlines have suspended flights to China amid the new coronavirus outbreak, China’s civil aviation regulator said.

The number of confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the 2019-nCoV novel coronavirus in China exceeded 20,400 on Tuesday, 425 people have died, according to bulletins published by regional Chinese authorities, TASS reported.




