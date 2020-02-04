Armenian high-ranking officials start flashmob in support of people suffering cancer

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. On February 4 – the World Cancer Day, a number of high-ranking officials in Armenia have started a flashmob on Facebook in support of people suffering cancer.

Wife of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan, minister of education, science, culture and sport Arayik Harutyunyan, justice minister Rustam Badasyan, minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan, vice speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan, head of the ruling My Step faction Lilit Makunts and faction MP Arsen Julfalakyan are participating in the flashmob.

They all launched an information campaign in their Facebook accounts and wrote: “February 4 is the World Cancer Day, February 15 – the International Childhood Cancer Day. With this picture I join the united fight against cancer because I am confident that cancer should not be considered as a verdict. Join in too! Together we can save lives!”

They put the following hashtags after their post: #cityofsmile #ժպիտներիքաղաք #Worldcancerday2020 #February4 #February15

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan