India’s Kerala declares state of emergency amid coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. With three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Kerala, India,  the state has declared a “state-specific disaster” to prevent further spread, the Times of India reported.

Local authorities have said there are more than 80 people who have been in direct contact with the patients who have tested positive for the disease.

