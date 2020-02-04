Coronavirus: Armenia plans evacuation of one more citizen from lockdown

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Another Armenian national is set to be evacuated from a quarantined zone in China, Foreign Ministry representative Mnatsakan Safaryan told RFE/RL’s Armenian service. He said nearly 600 citizens of Armenia have called and registered with the embassy after being asked to do so.

Safaryan said there are 10 Armenian citizens currently in the quarantined area in China.

One of them has asked to be evacuated out of the country, and the citizen will be evacuated in a few days. The other 9 nationals who are in the lockdown have refused to be evacuated. Safaryan stressed that the evacuation is carried out on voluntary basis for the nationals who are in the locked-down parts of China. The other Armenian nationals are currently elsewhere in China.

According to the foreign ministry, nearly 200 Armenian citizens have repatriated from China in the last ten days.

Asked whether or not there are any Armenians among those infected with the novel coronavirus in China, Safaryan said the embassy hasn’t received such information so far.

On February 2, an Armenian citizen was evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan which is currently under lockdown due to the deadly outbreak of a novel coronavirus. The national was taken aboard a Kazakh airplane transporting their citizens in an evacuation flight. The Armenian citizen is now quarantined for 14 days in Nur-Sultan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan