6 hospitalized patients in Armenia test negative for novel coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Six hospitalized patients in Armenia with suspected cases of the novel coronavirus have tested negative for both the new disease as well as the flu, the healthcare ministry said.

Armenia was supplied with test kits for diagnosing the novel coronavirus on February 2.

So far no cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Armenia.

“Based on the abovementioned the healthcare ministry is once again advising not to panic and follow the advises of healthcare professionals and to refrain from amateur comments”.

