Novel coronavirus death toll in China rises to 425

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the 2019-nCoV novel coronavirus in China exceeded 20,400 on Tuesday, 425 people have died, according to bulletins published by regional Chinese authorities, reports TASS.

The coronavirus infection is suspected in more than 23,200 residents of the country. To date, 632 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, the number of people diagnosed with the disease rose by 3,200 people. A total of 64 people died in the reported period.

According to latest reports, more than half of all cases (13,500 patients and 414 deaths) have been reported in the Hubei province, whose administrative center, Wuhan, has become the starting point of the outbreak. A total of 2,345 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the region in the past day, 64 people died.