Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 4, as of 08:00, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for all types of vehicles and is closed for trailer trucks. Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

Snowfalls are reported in several provinces of Armenia.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepanstminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

