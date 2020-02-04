LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.98% to $1719.00, copper price down by 0.59% to $5602.00, lead price up by 1.81% to $1860.00, nickel price up by 1.78% to $12850.00, tin price up by 0.15% to $16225.00, zinc price down by 1.46% to $2187.50, molybdenum price up by 0.29% to $22774.00, cobalt price up by 6.82% to $35250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





