Criminal case against Serzh Sargsyan and others enters stage of arraignment 

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Vahe Misakyan, Judge of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative District of Yerevan City, the criminal case against former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and others has entered the stage of arraignment, ARMENPRESS was informed from Datalex judicial information system.

Serzh Sargsya is accused of organizing embezzlement of particularly large amounts of money (489 million AMD) by other officials through misuse of official position in the period of January 25 to February 7 of 2013.

According to the charges, on January 24, 2013 the Government of Armenia confirmed the state assistance program for providing farmers with cheap diesel fuel. A number of companies, including “Maxhur” and “Flash” companies, expressed readiness to provide the fuel.

The officials of the Ministry of Agriculture of Armenia decided to introduce “Maxhur”, which presented the cheapest price for the fuel, for the confirmation of the Cabinet.

Serzh Sargsyan, being aware of the cheaper offer for the supply, demanded a number of officials to choose “Flash” company as the supplier of the fuel, ensuring personal profits for himself.

As a result, the Government paid over 1.2 billion AMD to “Flash” company as a subsidy, while it would pay only 846 million AMD to “Maxhur”, thus inflicting to the state financial damage of over 480 million AMD.

Signature bond on not leaving the country has been chosen as a preventive measure for Serzh Sargsyan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan