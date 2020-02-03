MP from ruling bloc shares concerns of Buquicchio over tensions between institutions in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. MP representing “My step” bloc, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan shares the concerns of President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio over the tensions between institutions in Armenia.

ARMENPRESS reports Ruben Rubinyan expressed an opinion on his Facebook page, saying that in the recent period a number of announcements, including by the President of the Constitutional Court, some members of the Constitutional Court, as well as different politicians, can be perceived as political and personal pressure against those members of the Constitutional Court who can use their opportunity of early retirment.

''President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio has issued a statement, expressing concerns over the tense situation surrounding the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

He recalled the recommendations made in the opinion of the Venice Commission, according to which any early retirement scheme at the Constitutional Court has to remain truly voluntary, exclude any political or personal pressure. The President of the Commission added that recent public statements and acts do not meet these criteria and do not contribute to the de-escalation of the situation.

At the end of the statement Mr. Buquicchio called on all sides to exercise restraint and to de-escalate this worrying situation in order to ensure the normal operation of the constitution of Armenia.

Like in the case of the PACE co-rapporteurs, I again share the concerns of Mr. Buquicchio over the tensions between institutions in Armenia. I think this tension and crisis that have emerged as a result of the activities of Hrayr Tovmasyan, have to be resolved as soon as possible and the nature of the operaring Constitution should be restored.

I highlight Mr. Buquicchio's remarks on voluntary early retirement system.

I think that in the recent period a number of announcements, including by the President of the Constitutional Court, some members of the Constitutional Court, as well as different politicians, can be perceived as political and personal pressure against those members of the Constitutional Court who can use their opportunity of early retirment'', Rubinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan