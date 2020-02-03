Newly appointed Ambassador of Slovenia presents copies of credentials to Armenian Deputy FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Slovenia to Armenia Tomaž Mencin (residence in Kiev) delivered the copies of credentials to Deputy Foreign minister of Armenia Grigor Hovhannisyan on February 3.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, congratulating on the appointment, Grigor Hovhannisyan wished the Ambassador effective work and success in his important and responsible mission.

Thanking for the reception and the warm wishes, Ambassador Mencin noted that he will spare no efforts for the deepening and strengthening the relations between the two countries.

The interlocutors discussed a broad scope of issues referring to the relations between Armenia and Slovenia, including the prospects for fostering bilateral political and economic relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in different spheres.

The sides referred to the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan