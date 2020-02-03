President Armen Sarkissian sends condolence message to Chinese President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence message to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the tragic consequences as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus.

“I am confident that under your leadership effective measures are taken in the direction of prevention and overcome of the epidemic. In this difficult moment Armenia expresses solidarity with China”, reads the condolence message of President Armen Sarkissian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian wished fortitude to the friendly people of China and speedy recovery to the infected.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan