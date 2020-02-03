Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-02-20

YEREVAN, 3 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 February, USD exchange rate is up by 0.09 drams to 478.85 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.25 drams to 530.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.07 drams to 7.49 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.99 drams to 626.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 4.59 drams to 24389.37 drams. Silver price is up by 0.06 drams to 275.35 drams. Platinum price is up by 2.77 drams to 14764.17 drams.