Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

Asian Stocks - 03-02-20

Asian Stocks - 03-02-20

TOKYO, 3 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.01% to 22971.94 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.70% to 1672.66 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 7.72% to 2746.61 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.17% to 26356.98 points.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration