Asian Stocks - 03-02-20

TOKYO, 3 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.01% to 22971.94 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.70% to 1672.66 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 7.72% to 2746.61 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.17% to 26356.98 points.