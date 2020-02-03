Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU member states

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU member states

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The lowest annual inflation among the EAEU member states was recorded in Armenia for the year 2019 – 0.7%, while the highest was recorded in Kazakhstan – 5.4%, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Eurasian Economic Commission.  

By December 2019 inflation in Belarus amounted to 4.7%, in Kirgizstan – 3.1% and in Russia 0 3%.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration