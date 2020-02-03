Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU member states

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The lowest annual inflation among the EAEU member states was recorded in Armenia for the year 2019 – 0.7%, while the highest was recorded in Kazakhstan – 5.4%, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

By December 2019 inflation in Belarus amounted to 4.7%, in Kirgizstan – 3.1% and in Russia 0 3%.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan