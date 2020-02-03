Former MP Manvel Grigoryan still in emergency department

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Former MP Manvel Grigoryan is still in emergency department, ARMENPRESS reports Grigoryan's lawyer Levon Baghdasaryan told the reporters.

He claimed that Armenia's healthcare is unable to stop the aggravation of Manvel Grigoryan's health.

Earlier, a Yerevan court had denied the motion to send Manvel Grigoryan to France for receiving medical treatment.

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan changed the preventive measure of former board chairman of Yerkrapah Volunteers Union, former MP Manvel Grigoryan on January 15. He has been released from jail on signature bond not to leave the country.

The decision was made based on the health condition of Manvel Grigoryan.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of firearms, embezzlement of more than 101 million drams in property, tax evasion amounting to more than 1 billion drams, misappropriation of state funds of more than 1 billion drams and extortion of 37 million drams.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan