Armenian justice minister to visit the Hague

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan will visit the Hague from February 4-7, the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands said.

During the visit Badasyan will have a meeting with the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Ferdinand Grapperhaus.

Badasyan is also scheduled to have meetings with the President of Eurojust Ladislav Hamran and Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle.

At the Peace Palace, Badasyan will have a meeting with Philippe Gautier, the Registrar of the International Court of Justice.

The Armenian justice minister will also have a discussion on judicial reforms with reputed experts of the sphere at the Helsinki Committee headquarters.

 

