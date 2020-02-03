All bids for March 1 memorial tender turned down

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. All bids for selecting a design for the memorial dedicated to the March 1 unrest victims have been turned down by city officials, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Maruyan’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said on social media.

He said they’ve announced a new tender which will accept bids until February 24.

The Yerevan City Hall had announced in November 2019 the open tender for the planned memorial honoring the victims of the 2008 post-election unrest.

Hovsep Kubatyan, Head of the Information and PR Department of City Hall, said they are planning to have a bronze bas-relief type memorial, which will be installed in the Children’s Park in downtown Yerevan near Republic Square.

The memorial will be named “In Memory of the 2008 March 1 Victims”.

