Built in 10 days China’s coronavirus hospital accepts 1st patients

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The first patients arrived Monday at a 1,000-bed hospital built in 10 days as part of China’s sweeping efforts to fight a new coronavirus that is causing global alarm, Associated Press reported.

The construction of Huoshenshan Hospital started on January 23. The construction crews worked around the clock in Wuhan, the central city where the coronavirus outbreak was first detected in December. Some 50 million people are barred from leaving Wuhan and surrounding cities.

The Huoshenshan Hospital was built by a 7,000-member crew of carpenters, plumbers, electricians and other specialists.

About half of the two-story, 60,000-square meter (600,000-square foot) building is isolation wards. It has 30 intensive care units.