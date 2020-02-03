Abovyan City Police Department bomb threat was fake, authorities say
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The 911 bomb threat targeting the Abovyan City Police Department building was fake, emergency authorities said.
The building was searched and nothing hazardous was found.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
