11 countries, UNICEF send aid to China to tackle outbreak

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. China has received aid from 11 countries and UNICEF to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese foreign ministry said on February 3.

South Korea, Japan, the UK, France, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Iran, Belarus and Indonesia have sent preventive and monitoring measures as aid.

The foreign ministry expressed gratitude for the assistance and noted that above all China currently needs medication, protective suits, goggles and masks.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan