UPDATED:Authorities receive bomb threat targeting Abovyan City Police Department building

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A bomb threat targeting the headquarters of the Abovyan City Police Department was received through a 911 call at 12:21, February 3, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told ARMENPRESS. The caller has said that there is a bomb on the rooftop of the building.

Multiple emergency response teams have been dispatched to the scene.

UPDATES:

14:10 - Authorities say the bomb threat was fake.

