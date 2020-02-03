UPDATED:Authorities receive bomb threat targeting Abovyan City Police Department building
12:56, 3 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A bomb threat targeting the headquarters of the Abovyan City Police Department was received through a 911 call at 12:21, February 3, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told ARMENPRESS. The caller has said that there is a bomb on the rooftop of the building.
Multiple emergency response teams have been dispatched to the scene.
UPDATES:
14:10 - Authorities say the bomb threat was fake.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version