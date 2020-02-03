Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

UPDATED:Authorities receive bomb threat targeting Abovyan City Police Department building

UPDATED:Authorities receive bomb threat targeting Abovyan City Police Department building

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A bomb threat targeting the headquarters of the Abovyan City Police Department was received through a 911 call at 12:21, February 3, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told ARMENPRESS. The caller has said that there is a bomb on the rooftop of the building.

Multiple emergency response teams have been dispatched to the scene.

UPDATES:

14:10 - Authorities say the bomb threat was fake. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration