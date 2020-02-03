Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures relived from duties

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed an order February 3 on relieving Bagrat Badalyan as Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures.

 




