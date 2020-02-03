“I think that’s a missile” – Zelensky reveals air traffic control audio recording on Flight 752

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine has evidence that Iran knew from the very beginning the cause of the Ukrainian airliner’s crash on January 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed during an interview.

On 8 January 2020, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, which attributed it to human error. All 176 people on board died.

“It is the audio recording of Tehran’s air traffic control conversation with an Iranian airplane that was heading for landing at that time. Our plane took off at 06:12, while the Iranian plane was to land at 06:30. He [Iranian plane’s pilot] saw it all, and the crew began speaking with the air traffic control. Everything is heard there. He says “I think that’s a missile flying”. He says it in both Iranian and English, everything is recorded there,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian President emphasized that this recording proves that Iran new from the very beginning that the plane was shot down.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan