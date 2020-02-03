Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

PM appoints new deputy minister of economy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of Armenia signed a decision on appointing Arman Khojoyan deputy minister of economy.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




