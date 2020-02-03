11 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in USA

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. There are 11 confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the US, according to latest data.

Among them are the first two cases of person-to-person transmissions of the virus in the US.

The latest confirmed case is in San Benito Country, California, CNN reported.

The confirmed cases in San Benito County are related -- the individuals are husband and wife, both 57 years of age, according to a statement provided by San Benito County Public Health Services

The husband recently traveled from Wuhan, China, and the wife did not—therefore, there has been person-to-person transmission.

The novel coronavirus, which is said to have originated in Wuhan, China has killed more than 300 people in China.