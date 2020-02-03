PM Pashinyan sees all preconditions for ensuring 8-9% economic growth in 2020

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assesses the economic results of 2019 amazing and sees all preconditions for ensuring 8-9% economic growth in 2020.

“We all should work jointly in order to ensure at least 8-9% economic growth in 2020, including by removing agriculture out of recession stage. All preconditions exist for this. As for the economic results of 2019, I assess them as wonderful”, the PM said on Facebook.

In January-December 2019 the economic activity index grew by 7.8% compared to January-December 2018. The industrial production volume increased by 9%, that of the gross agricultural output decreased by 4.2%, construction grew by 4.6% and the trade turnover by 8.9%. The volume of services increased by 15% in January-December 2019.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan