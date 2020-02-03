Syrian shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib, says Ankara

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine were wounded, one of them seriously, in intense shelling in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region on Monday, the Turkish defense ministry said.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry the shelling was carried out by Syrian governmental forces.

Turkish forces retaliated, destroying targets in the Idlib region, the ministry said in a written statement.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

