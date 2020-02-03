Armenian national quarantined for 14 days in Kazakhstan after evacuation from Wuhan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national who has been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and taken to Kazakhstan will remain quarantined for 14 days in a hospital in Nur-Sultan, according to the official statement issued by the Kazakh government.

As Kazakhstan was preparing to airlift its stranded citizens out of Wuhan on February 2, Armenia asked for assistance to take one of its citizens on the flight amid the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

“After checking the state of health, the arrivals were placed in 14-day quarantine in a specially designated anti-infection building at the multidisciplinary hospital of the capital, located 7 km from the city”, the Kazakh government said in a statement after the emergency flight arrived in Nur-Sultan.

“Relatives of the arrived citizens are notified and familiarized with the regulations of the quarantine period.”

Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan