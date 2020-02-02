Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

Armenia supplied with coronavirus test kits

Armenia supplied with coronavirus test kits

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has been supplied with test kits for diagnosing the novel coronavirus, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said on social media.

“These are very important for preventing and treating the disease. So far, we haven’t had any patient with symptoms associated with the disease, however from now on we will be able to conduct lab tests in the event of suspected cases. All other preventive actions are being duly implemented,” Torosyan said.

The testing measures were donated by Russia. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration