Several Armenians denied boarding on Ural Airlines flight from Chinese city, embassy taking measures

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. A group of Armenian passengers were not allowed to board an Ural Airlines flight from Xi’an to a Russian city despite having tickets. Among those who were refused check-in were also citizens of other countries.

“Given the situation over the coronavirus outbreak in China, a number of international airlines are gradually limiting their flights from Beijing and other Chinese cities. Citizens currently in China are required to contact the given airline beforehand to clarify information about the flight,” the foreign ministry of Armenia said.

“On February 1, a group of Armenian citizens were denied check-in with Ural Airlines flight tickets. At the same time, citizens of a number of other countries were also denied check-in to the same flight. They were compensated for the tickets. The Armenian Embassy in China has advised the Armenian citizens to head for the nearest city from where it will be possible to board another flight of other airlines to Armenia, and to clarify the given airline’s regulations beforehand. The embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia are taking measures to prevent such developments. At the same time, we inform that the Embassy is maintaining constant contact with all Armenian citizens who are in China and who have registered with the Embassy and is responding to all questions,” the foreign ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan