Armenian national evacuated from Wuhan, airlifted to Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian citizen has been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan which is currently under lockdown due to the deadly outbreak of a novel coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said that the Armenian national – Susanna Aghajanyan – had herself requested to be airlifted out of the city. She has been evacuated and taken to Kazakhstan.

“We inform that on February 2, as a result of cooperation with our Kazakh colleagues, Armenian citizen Susanna Aghajanyan, who was in the city of Wuhan in China and who had expressed desire to be evacuated, was evacuated and transported to Kazakhstan,” Naghdalyan said.

Naghdalyan said they are working to organize Susanna Aghajanyan’s repatriation to Armenia as soon as possible.

“We express our profound gratitude to our partners in Kazakhstan for rapidly responding to Armenia’s request and the provided assistance,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan