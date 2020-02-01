Share of leading sugar importing companies declines, prices also decline

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC) has published the results of the sugar market study.

In the period of January-October 2019, 8 million kg of sugar was imported to Armenia by 47 companies. The imported sugar was mainly of Ukrainian origin. In the same period Armenia produced 59.8 million kg of sugar.

The SCPEC informed ARMENPRESS that the shares of the imports by companies have changed. The share of the leading sugar importing companies has declined. The share of imports by ''Alex Holding'' and ''Alex & Holding'' has declined from 67% to 49%, while sales have declined from 95% to 88%.

The study also shows that in 2017-2019, the retail and wholesale prices of sugar decreased as well, from an average of 387 drams to 292 drams.

The SCPEC recorded that sugar market in terms of both imports and sales has been highly centralized.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan