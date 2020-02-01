High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia is in Georgia on working visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan is in Georgia on a working visit.

ARMENPRESS reports during his 5-day visit Sinanyan will meet with the Armenian MPs of the Georgian parliament, State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality of Georgia Ketevan Tsikhelashvili and Governor of Samtskhe-Javakheti region Besik Amirkhanashvili.

The High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia will visit Armenian scientific, educational, cultural centers, schools and churches in Tbilisi, Akhaltska and Akhalkalaki and will meet the representatives of the Armenian community.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan