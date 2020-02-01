Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime 200 times in a period of one week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime nearly 200 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of January 26-February 1, during which over 1150 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army of Artsakh keep full control of the situation and continue to make necessary measures for protecting their military positions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan