Armenian people shapes its future – PM Pashinyan refers to Forbes's article about Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The world believes in the future of Armenia and the Armenian people, because it's the Armenian people, who shapes its future, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page, referring to the article of the Forbes published on January 31 on Armenia headlined “Welcome To The World’s Next Tech Hub: Armenia''.

''While Armenia has been making strides towards developing its high-tech sector for many years, it wasn’t until the Armenian Revolution of 2018 that momentum really started to build. Suddenly, the little, insignificant country hidden deep in the centerfold of the world map was full of hope and looking forward to a future that seemed unusually bright’', Forbes writes.

The author notes in the article that Armenia, a country with partially closed borders, has rich human capital and has started to make use of its technological potential at a large pace. “We have small resources and high technology is one of the main directions of the Armenian economy to overcome the blockade and to import and export our educational brands outside,” said Arayik Harutyunyan, Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

The author notes that tech is now the largest foreign investment sphere in Armenia and many of the world’s most powerful technology firms—including Intel, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Synopsys and Cisco—all have a physical presence there, as the country’s tech sector grew 33% in 2018 to become a $250 million a year industry.

The article also refers to Armenia's start-ups, state policy towards technologies in education, focusing particularly on Armath Engineering Laboratories. '' One man that has made improving the technological studies of Armenia’s students his life’s mission is Karen Vardanyan. In 2014, he started a program called Armath, which sought to put robotics laboratories in rural schools across Armenia’', reads the article, adding that it is a growing movement across Armenia, where, as of the end of last year, there were robotics labs in 25% of the country’s schools—something which the government is hoping to up to 50% in the coming year.