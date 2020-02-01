European Stocks - 31-01-20
MOSCOW, FEBUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 31 January:
“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is down by 1.33% to 12981.97 points, French CAC 40 is down by 1.11% to 5806.34 points, British FTSE is down by 1.30% to 7286.01 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 1.78% to 1517.07 points.
